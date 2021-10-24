China Launches Satellite To Test Space Debris Mitigation Technology

Beijing: To test and verify space debris mitigation technologies, China on Sunday successfully launched a new satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

According to reports, the satellite, named Shijian-21, was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and it entered the planned orbit successfully. The satellite will be mainly used to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies.

This launch marked the 393rd mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.