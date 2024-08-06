A Chinese state-owned enterprise successfully launched 18 satellites into orbit on Monday, according to state media. This move is part of China’s effort to develop its own network similar to SpaceX’s Starlink network in the US.

The deployment of the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites was conducted by Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST) at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in Shanxi province, northern China.

These satellites, launched via a Long March 6 rocket, are the inaugural group of SSST’s “Thousand Sails Constellation” initiative, as reported by the media.

This government-supported initiative is China’s response to Starlink, the expansive commercial broadband constellation by SpaceX that boasts approximately 5,500 LEO satellites, offering near-global internet coverage to consumers, businesses, and governmental bodies.

Starlink is an affiliate of SpaceX, the aerospace company owned by American entrepreneur Elon Musk.

LEO satellites are typically positioned at altitudes ranging from 300 km to 2,000 km above the Earth’s surface, providing the benefits of lower cost and more efficient transmission compared to higher-orbit satellites.

The strategic control of these satellites has considerable military significance.

Following the Ukraine conflict in 2022, which highlighted Starlink’s crucial role in military communications, outlets connected to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have released multiple editorials expressing concerns over the potential threat posed by Starlink to China’s national interests.

These publications have characterized Starlink and SpaceX as elements of the “space hegemony” pursued by the United States, aiming to secure a “unilateral space military advantage.”