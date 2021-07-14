China Hotel Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 17

Nanjing: At least seventeen persons were killed five others injured after an annex to a hotel collapsed in the city of Suzhou, east China’s Jiangsu Province.

As per reports, the incident took place on Monday. Following which 23 people were trapped. Later, the rescue operation ended on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the provincial government of Jiangsu has set up a team to investigate the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the local police have taken criminal coercive measures against the people responsible for the collapse.

According to preliminary investigation, it is learned that the collapse was triggered by an unauthorised renovation, according to the government of Wujiang District, where the hotel is located.