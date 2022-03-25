China finds 2nd black box days after a plane crashed with 132 aboard

Beijing: China has found the second black box days after the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed earlier this week with 132 people on board, reports of state media claimed.

Search and rescue teams on Thursday discovered engine parts from the plane carrying 132 people that rammed into the mountains of southern China.

Search teams on Wednesday found the first black box from the China Eastern flight which nosedived into mountains in southern China this week.

With no signs of survivors four days after the crash, all aboard the Boeing 737 operated by China Eastern Airlines—nine aircrew and 123 passengers—are feared dead in what would be China’s worst air disaster in nearly three decades.

Images released by state broadcaster CCTV showed workers placing a bright orange, mud-caked cylinder into a labeled, clear plastic, zip-close bag.

Recovering the so-called black boxes — they are usually painted orange for visibility — is considered key to figuring out what caused the crash.