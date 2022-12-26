China Face Blood Shortage Amid Rise In Covid-19 Cases

Beijing: Multiple regions across China faced shortage of blood following surge in COVID case, underscoring challenges faced by the nation’s healthcare system.

Due to an increase in the number of hospital outpatient and surgical patients as well as optimised measures, Jinan with the most concentrated medical resources in the province is facing unprecedented pressure for blood collection and supply.

The Blood Center of Shandong Province, the second most populous in China, has issued red alert warnings for insufficient inventory for two blood types in recent days.

According to the center, it is predicted that the gap in clinical blood use will reach an all-time high along with the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays with clinical operation and medical blood transfusion likely to face severe difficulties due to the extreme shortage of blood.