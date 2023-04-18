China: 21 Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Beijing Hospital

A massive fire broke out in the east wing of a hospital’s inpatient department in Beijing, China, killing 21 people, the Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at around 12:57 p.m.(0457 GMT) and was doused at around 13:33 p.m. after an emergency team hurried to the location of the mishap in Beijing’s Changfeng hospital, as per the Beijing Daily.

Following the rescue efforts, a total of 71 people were evacuated and transferred. The Beijing Daily reported that 21 patients who had been admitted to a hospital for treatment had passed away as of 6 p.m. (1000 GMT).

“It’s tragic. I can see the accident from the window of my house. A lot of people were standing on the air conditioning unit at noon, and some even jumped off,” said a Weibo netizen.