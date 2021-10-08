Chilika MLA Prashanta Jagdev Sent To Judicial Custody

Khurda: The Khurda ADJ Court on Friday sent Chilika MLA Prashanta Jagdev to judicial custody after the legislator surrendered before the lower court and his bail plea was turned down.

According to reports, the MLA was booked for attacking BJP’s Nagar Mandal president Niranjan Sethi in front of the Balugaon NAC office on September 8. In order to avoid arrest, the MLA was on the run for a month now. He surrendered before the Khurda ADJ court on Friday and applied for bail. However, ADJ-1 Samar Bilash Behera turned down his bail petition and sent him to judicial custody at around 5.30 pm.

On September 8, Balugaon Nagar Mandal BJP president Niranjan Sethi had gone to Balugaon NAC to complaint about ‘irregularities’ in distribution work order of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

When Chilika MLA Prashanta Jagdev arrived at the NAC to join the program, BJP workers staged a demonstration opposing the legislator. This led to a face-to-face situation. Later, MLA Jagdev and his supporters attacked Niranjan Sethi and also threatened to kill him.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Balugaon Nagar Mandal BJP president Niranjan Sethi, police registered a case (156/21) under Sections 341, 294, 323, 506 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Atrocities Act against the accused legislator.

On the other hand, a journalist has also lodged a written complaint alleging that the legislator had insulted him in vulgar languages ​​and snatched his mobile phone for recording the incident.

Besides, the BJD had suspended Jagdev from the party for beating up the BJP leader. He was also removed from the post of Chairperson for the Khordha District Planning Committee.