Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev Walks Out Of Jail

New Delhi: Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev, who was yesterday granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court, walked out of Banpur Sub-Jail on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jagdev had reportedly rammed his SUV into a large crowd injuring several people in March this year.

The apex court has ordered that the legislator, Prashant Jagdev, cannot conduct any meeting with more than 5 persons at a time.

The bail condition read that the Chilika MLA cannot visit his Assembly constituency for a year. However, he had to take the permission of the District Collector if we want to visit his constituency.