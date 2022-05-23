Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev Sent To Jail

Cuttack: Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev was on Monday sent to jail after he surrendered before Banpur JMFC court following the expiry of his interim bail period.

Earlier in the day, Court had rejected his fresh bail plea.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jagdev was accused of attacking BJP Balugaon Mandal chairman Niranjan Sethi on September 8. The Chilika MLA had allegedly abused and slapped Sethi in full public view after the BJP leader inquired the reason for the delay in pension distribution from the NAC Executive Officer.

He had also allegedly snatched the mobile phone of a journalist present on the spot. Following the incident, the BJP leader had lodged a police complaint while another complaint was filed against Jagdev by the journalist at Balugaon police station. After a video of the incident went viral, the police lodged a case against Jagdev under with SC/ST harassment act.

The BJD legislator was also suspended by party Supremo Naveen Patnaik following reports of his alleged ‘hooliganism’.