Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev Moves Orissa HC

Bhubaneswar: Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev has moved the Orissa High Court on Tuesday after his bail plea in connection with the attack on BJP’s Balugaon Mandal president was rejected by the lower court. Jagdev has been booked in two cases of assault and intimidation by the Balugaon police.

The Orissa high court rejected his anticipatory bail application on October 5.

As directed by the High Court, Jagdev appeared before the Khurda ADJ-1 Court on Friday and applied for bail. However, the lower court rejected his plea and was sent to police custody.

Jagdev had allegedly thrashed BJP’s Dalit leader Niranjan Sethi on September 8 when the latter protested the delay in distribution of National Food Security Act cards for the beneficiaries and assistance for construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Balugaon area of Khurda district.

Jagdev had also allegedly snatched the mobile phone of a journalist present on the spot. Following the incident, the BJP leader had lodged a police complaint while another complaint was filed against Jagdev by the journalist at Balugaon police station. After a video of the incident went viral, the police lodged a case against Jagdev under SC/ST harassment act.

Moreover, he was also suspended by party Supremo Naveen Patnaik.