Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev Granted Conditional Bail

Khorda: Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev has been granted bail on Friday in connection with a skirmish in Bheteswar on February 18.

Assistant Sessions Court, Banapur has allowed conditional bail in connection with assaulting a former Sarpanch’s brother in the premises of the Banpur police station.

Sources said that a section of BJD supporters allegedly attacked the former Sarpanch of Bheteswar GP, Jitendra Bhol, and vandalized his vehicle.

Following this, his brother Pradip had gone to Banpur police to lodge a complaint in this connection. Meanwhile, a handful of supporters of the BJD had assaulted Pradip in presence of the Chilika MLA, Jagadev.

Acting on the complaint of Pradip, police had filed a charge sheet against Jagadev as one of the co-accused.

According to police, Jagadev has rammed his car into a gathering in the Banpur Town area on March 12.

An attempt to murder case along with other charges has been slapped against Jagadev at Banpur police station for recklessly plowing his car into a crowd.