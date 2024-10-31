Bhubaneswar: As the chill of winter approaches, Chilika Lake, India’s largest coastal lagoon, has once again become a sanctuary for thousands of migratory birds from across the globe.

This annual spectacle transforms the lake into a vibrant avian paradise, attracting bird watchers and nature enthusiasts alike.

This year, the migratory birds have arrived earlier than usual, likely due to the early onset of winter in their native habitats. Species such as ducks, flamingos, glossy ibis, and Eurasian wigeon have already been spotted, with many more expected to follow. These birds travel from remote regions including Russia, the Caspian region, Siberia, and Kazakhstan.

The arrival of these winged visitors not only enhances the natural beauty of Chilika but also boosts local tourism. Bird lovers from all over the country flock to the lake to witness this natural phenomenon.

As winter sets in, the arrival of these migratory birds continues to be a source of joy and wonder, highlighting the ecological importance of Chilika Lake and the need for ongoing conservation efforts.