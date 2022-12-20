Chilika Lake: Haven Of Winged Guests Now A Hub Of Hunting 

Khurda: Home to lakhs of winged guests, Chilika lake has now turned into a hub of hunting. Every year, many avian guests arrive in Chilika and stay here all through the winter before their way back home.

With thousands of migratory birds arriving in the area, poachers have also become super-active in carrying out illegal activities.

Every year, migratory birds from Siberia, Australia, Kazakhstan, China, America, Tibet, Germany, Turkey, cross miles to reach Chilika in search of food. At this time, tourists from every corner visit the place.

While there is no information from the forest department on whether the number of exotic birds that decorate the lagoon has increased or decreased but some officials have said that there is a decline in the number of birds.

While the government claimed to have spent a heavy amount for the protection of these birds, on the other hand, poaching activities have been increasing.

In the past month, Tangi wildlife department has arrested 5 poachers along with seizure of many dead migratory birds, said sources.

With a view to ensure the migratory birds’ safe stay, security persons are being engaged. There have been installations of signboards to create awareness against poaching, while anti-poaching base camps have been set up inside the lake.

The migratory birds arriving at the lagoon are protected under Schedule 4 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. Under the act, poachers have to undergo 3 to 7 years in jail or have to pay Rs 25,000 as bail amount. Despite repeated arrested, there has been no change in the attitude of the poachers. On the other hand, a lack of awareness among people has put things into worst circumstances.

However, as of last 15th, it has been reported from departmental sources that 7,7,441 migratory birds belonging to 106 different species had come to Chilika.

While 3,12,178 birds have been found in Nalabana sanctuary, rest 3,95,273 were witnessed at Satapada, Gurubai, Nuapada, Krishnaprasad, Janhkuda, Sipkuda, Bhushundpur, Mansalayodi, Soran, Sunderpur, Kalupada, Balipatpur, and Rambha.

According to departmental sources, 10,74,000 birds were counted at the entire lagoon. This year, due to the delay in winter, the number of birds is expected to decrease, it added.