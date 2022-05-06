Chilika Boat Capsize: Body Of Missing Person Fished Out

Chilika: The body of a person, who had gone missing after the boat capsized in Chilika Lake yesterday, has been fished out after hours-long search operation.

According to reports, the body of Rajkishore Khuntia of Balugaon was recovered from Kharibandha today by a team of fire services and Navy personnel.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when a group of tourists from Remuna in Balasore were returning after Kalijai darshan to the mainland. Suddenly, the boat was caught in a heavy storm triggered by the nor’wester (Kal Baisakhi) and it is said to have lost its balance near Chadheiguha hill.

While 10 persons were safely rescued yesterday, one person had gone missing.