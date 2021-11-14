Children’s Day: Orissa HC Comes Forward With Strengthening Kids’ Future

Cuttack: On the occasion of Children’s Day, Orissa High Court has come forward with a noble idea of strengthening it with the help of the kids of the families.

As per the direction issued by the High Court, all the Family Courts across the State organized drawing and painting competition amongst the students of Class-VII to Class-X of the schools, located in the District Headquarters, on the subject ‘Family’ on the birthday of the first Prime Minister of independent India, Late Jawaharlal Nehru.

The basic idea behind the competition, the first of its kind, is to provide a platform to the children to make society aware of the advantages of a united family and the disadvantages of a broken family.

The students showed their enthusiasm in the competition, held in all the District Courts of the State. The best three pictures of each district, selected by a team of experts, were given away the prizes with the rest participants getting a consolation prize each. The High Court shall select the best 12 pictures from out of the best three, to be received from each district, to place the same in Family Courts’ calendar of 2022.