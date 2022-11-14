Children’s Day 2022: History & Significance

New Delhi: To commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first ever Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Children’s Day in India is celebrated every year on 14th of November.

This year marks the 131st birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru.

History:

Earlier, Children’s Day was celebrated in India on November 20, the day World Children’s Day is celebrated by the United Nations. However, after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament to mark his birthday as Children’s Day.

Jawaharlal Nehru died in the year of 1964 and since then, to commemorate his birth anniversary, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14.

Significance:

Adorably referred to as Chacha Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru believed that children are the future of the country and the foundation of a society. Apart from Nehru’s birth anniversary, Children’s Day is also celebrated to raise awareness on children education, rights and to see that proper care is accessible to all.