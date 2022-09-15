Children Remains Found In Suitcases In New Zealand: South Korea Cops Arrest Mother

Seoul: South Korean police on Thursday arrested the mother of the dead children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

The woman was arrested on murder charges following a request from New Zealand, police in both countries said. She will now face extradition proceedings, they added.

“Police arrested the suspect at an apartment in Ulsan on Thursday following a stakeout with tips on her whereabouts and CCTV footage,” Seoul’s National Police Agency said in a statement.

“The suspect is accused by the New Zealand police of having murdered two of her children, aged seven and 10 then, in around 2018 in the Auckland area,” it said.

“She’s been found to have arrived in South Korea after the crime and has been hiding ever since,” it added.