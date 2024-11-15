Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, two children were branded with hot iron rods for opposing their mother’s alleged extramarital affair in Bhubaneswar’s Mahavir slum.

The children were allegedly tortured brutally for opposing their mother’s unethical relationship with her lover in the absence of their father at home.

The alleged lover of the woman allegedly branded the children with hot metal rods on the pretext of their mother’s complaint that they were becoming wayward.

After receiving information about the incident, Maitree Vihar police reached the spot and rescued both the children.

The woman has been detained and she is being questioned over the matter, sources said.