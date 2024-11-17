Bhubaneswar: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Odisha has initiated a suo motu case against Kashinath Mishra for allegedly projecting his minor son as the ‘Kalki Avatar,’ an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

This action follows the circulation of photographs showing the boy being worshipped with sacred tulsi leaves at his feet.

The controversy began when images of the child, adorned with garlands and seated in a revered position, surfaced on social media.

These images prompted a complaint from a local social organization, which accused Mishra of exploiting his son for religious purposes and potentially hurting public sentiments.

In response, the CWC has requested a detailed report from the Bharatpur Police Station, with a 15-day deadline for submission. Mandakini Kar, chairperson of the Odisha State Child Protection Rights Commission (OSCPCR), stated that the District Child Protection Officer has also been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.