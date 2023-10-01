Child Swap At Capital Hospital: Complainant Set to Undergo DNA Test

Bhubaneswar: A couple who brought child-swapping allegations against Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar will undergo a DNA test today as per a court order.

The court ordered Pranakrushana Biswal, along with his wife Samita and the newborn child will undergo a DNA test. The test will unfold the truth regarding the alleged child swapping in the government hospital.

After the DNA test, the samples will be sent to the laboratory. Meanwhile, Pranakrushna has determined to accept whatever the results come out from the DNA test.

On September 26, Pranakrushna accused the staff of the Hospital of swapping his newborn baby. He filed a complaint with the Capital Hospital Director and Capital police station, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter. In his complaint, he alleged that they were initially informed about the delivery of a baby boy but were later given a newborn girl.

He had admitted his wife Samita to the hospital for delivery early in the morning. At around 10.30 am, the hospital staff informed him and his family about the delivery of a baby boy but when they were handed the child, they found that it was a baby girl, he stated.

