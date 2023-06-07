Child Slips Deeper Into 300-Foot Borewell In MP, Oxygen Being Provided

Madhya Pradesh: A rescue operation with the help of JCB machines is underway to pull out a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who has been trapped in a 300-foot deep borewell for the last 12 hours at Mugavali village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.

An official has said the child has slipper deeper into the borewell by another 50 feet and that oxygent is being provided.

“The girl child has slid down further than 50 feet, we are providing oxygen to her. We are facing difficulties in drilling due to hard rock,” he said. “We are making all possible efforts to pull the child out. A trench is being dug on the side (of the borewell). Since it has been more than 12 hours, movement (of the child) is not clearly visible from here,” says Ashish Tiwari, Sehore Panchayat official.