Child Marriage Bid Foiled In Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A child marriage bid has been foiled by Childline officials at Sarankul area of Nayagarh district on Friday.

According to reports, the wedding was organised at a temple in Badhi Sahi at Sarankul. Following this, a local informed the childline about the same.

On being informed, a team reached the spot. Later, the wedding was disrupted and the parents of the girl were counselled by the Childline personnel.

Reportedly, the minor girl, studying in class IX was taken to the Child Welfare Committee where her statement was recorded. Later she was left in the custody of CWC at Sakhi Centre.