Child Marriage Bid Foiled In Cuttack

Cuttack: Police along with the Child line officials foiled a child marriage bid at Marwadi Samaj house situated in Mohammadiya Bazar in Cuttack district.

Acting on a tip-off from Child line, the Lalbaag police conducted a raid at a house here and stopped the marriage. However, the family member of both bride and groom opposed the action and claimed that the bride is an adult.

Following this, both the bride and groom’s family members were asked to present documents before the Child welfare community (CWC) in order to prove that the bride is an adult. If they failed to do so then strict action will be taken in this regard, reports stated.