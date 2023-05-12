Child-Friendly Police Station Inaugurated In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A new child-friendly cell was inaugurated today at Nayapalli Police Station under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi, Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh and other senior police officers attended the inauguration ceremony.

In view of the children’s safety, the room is equipped with books, toys, and play equipment for their entertainment.

Special attention has been given to make environment conducive to the children visiting the police station. The newly opened reception desk will provide all the facilities to the complainants and other persons coming to the police station.