Child Among Five Killed In Car Accident In Dhanbad

Dhanbad: As many as five persons including a child and two women were killed in a car accident near Hind Hotel on National Highway (NH-2) in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the driver of the speeding car lost control over the wheels and fell into the river a hundred feet below the bridge.

Consequently, all five members of the family died on the spot.

On being informed, police along with the firefighters reached the spot and pulled out the car from the river. Further investigation is underway in this regard.