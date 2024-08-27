Chikiti Hooch Tragedy: Sample Sent To Trace Presence of Wild Root

Berhampur: About 20 to 25 people of Karbalua village were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor at Maundapur village in Chikiti block of Ganjam district on August 19.

On August 21, two victims succumbed, while 14 people were under treatment at Berhampur at MKCG MCH.

As per reports, three of them have been discharged after recovery while two are being treated in the ICU.

So far police have arrested 10 accused persons including the mastermind of the illicit liquor trade and forwarded them to the court.

The police investigated why this situation happened and the reason for it. Collecting a root from the forest and mixing it with wine is said to be good for breath and to cleanse the stomach. A

During the investigation and interrogation of the accused persons, the police came to know that some wild roots were being added during the brewing of liquor to make it more intoxicant.

Berhampur SP Sarthak Sarangi (DIG) informed that the police searched the house of the accused but found nothing. Besides, 17 excise cases have been filed after the Berhampur police intensified the probe.

He said that the officers of Chikiti, Jarda and Digapahandi police stations have been instructed to crack down on illicit liquor, while about one thousand litres of spurious liquor is being destroyed every day.

