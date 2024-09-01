Ganjam: Another victim has succumbed to spurious liquor, bringing the death toll in the Chikiti hooch tragedy in Odisha’s Ganjam district to four on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Baya Sethi (58) of Karbalua village. He passed away this evening while undergoing treatment in the ICU at MKCG MCH in Berhampur.

According to sources, the body will be handed over to his family members after post-mortem tomorrow. Also, this evening, the family of the deceased staged a road blockade demanding Rs 20 lakh compensation. However, no ex-gratia has been announced by the government till the last report came in.

Earlier, three persons lost their lives due to this incident. Jura Behera and Lokanath Behera from Jenapur village had died shortly after the incident. A few days later, Laxman Behera succumbed.

As of now, two more people are in critical condition while one has been discharged after recovery.

On the 19th of August, more than 25 fell ill at Chikiti Maundpur village of Ganjam district after consuming spurious liquor. To date, four persons have died at Berhampur MKCG MCH.

A day after the Chikiti incident came to the fore, the Excise department and police swung into action. So far, 16 people have been arrested and forwarded to the court along with the confiscation of a huge cache of spurious liquor.

