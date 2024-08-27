Chikiti Hooch Tragedy: Crackdowns on Illicit Liquor Racket Continues

Chikiti: The Excise department on Tuesday court-forwarded two more accused in the Chikiti hooch tragedy, which claimed the lives of two people. Also, more than 20 persons fell ill due to consumption of spurious country-made liquor in Ganjam.

So far 16 people have been arrested and the raids to bring down the mushrooming illicit liquor trade, the Excise department informed.

On Monday evening, 23 litres of spurious liquor were seized while being sold at Olapur. An accused Sambaru Sahu was caught red-handed while selling the liquor in polythene pouches.

Similarly, Simadri Sabar was arrested for selling illegal country liquor on the Thaligaon roadside and 60 litres of liquor stored in three plastic containers were seized.

On the other hand, the police and excise personnel destroyed 11,500 litres of poch and 570 litres of illegal country-made liquor at Thanagaon Talpadar under the Jarda police station.

While no arrests have been made in this incident, a total of 10 people have been arrested by the K Nuagaon police and six people by the Excise department and forwarded to the court in connection with the Chikiti hooch deaths.

