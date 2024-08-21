Chikiti Hooch Tragedy: Berhampur Excise Superintendent Suspended

Bhubaneswar: Taking a strict stance on the illegal liquor trade in the state, the Odisha government has decided to trace all the persons involved in such cases and hand down strict punishment as per law.

State Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has directed the departmental officials to take all necessary steps to completely stop the illegal sale and smuggling of liquor.

Regarding the Chikiti hooch tragedy in Ganjam district recently, Minister Harichandan discussed with Principal Secretary of Excise Department Mr Sushil Kumar Lohani and Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol and asked for details in this regard.

Stating that Illegal liquor trade will not be tolerated in the state, Minister Harichandan ordered officials to keep a close eye on such incidents across the state and crack down on illegal breweries and sale counters.

The Excise Minister has also ordered to provide special medical assistance to those who have been admitted to the hospital after falling ill due to consumption of spurious liquor in Chikiti.

The minister has ordered the removal of the Berhampur Excise Superintendent in connection with the Chikiti incident.

Notably, eight people have been arrested in the Chikiti spurious liquor case. On the other hand, 7,274 litres of illegal liquor have been seized and 72 people have been arrested as of yesterday evening in various parts of the state. Out of this, 385 litres of liquor were seized in Ganjam district alone.

The excise department said that crackdowns will be intensified in the coming days and strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal liquor trade.