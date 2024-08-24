Chikiti Hooch Tragedy: Another Mastermind Held; 9 Arrested So Far

Chikiti: Another accused person, allegedly involved in the Chikiti hooch tragedy, was arrested by K Nuagaon police in Ganjam district on Saturday.

With the arrest of another mastermind of spurious liquor racket, Prabhakar Sahu alias Pabana of Moundpur village in Ganjam district, the total number of accused persons arrested in this case went up to nine.

On Friday, an accused Jura Sahoo, was arrested by the K. Nuagaon Police. Earlier on August 20, seven people including mastermind Surendra Malik were during raids by the police and excise personnel.

Police and the excise department have intensified crackdown on the traders and sale of spurious country-made liquor.

On August 20, K. Nuagaon PS registered case No. 252 Dt. 20.08.2024 U/s 61(2)/110/274/123/275 BNS/Sec. 52(a)/59(b)(c)/62(1) Odisha Excise Act and forwarded to the Court of Hon’ble JMFC, Patrapur, Ganjam these six accused persons- Rabi Sahu (28), Bapini Sahu (34), Baya Sahu (56), Balaram Bisoyi (65), all are of village Maundapur, Surendra Mallick (40) and Rama Mallick (62) both of Khemunda village in Digapahandi.