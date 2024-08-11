Chiefs of two Delhi dargahs welcome Waqf Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Delhi’s Matka Peer Dargah chief, Sufi Shakeel Ahmed Qadri, has praised the Waqf Amendment Bill as a corrective measure. Syed Javed Qutbi of Dargah Hazrat Syed Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki supports the bill for granting Muslims their rights. They noted past neglect by previous governments and expressed optimism towards reforms introduced by the Narendra Modi government.

Delhi’s Matka Peer Dargah chief Sufi Shakeel Ahmed Qadri has termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill “corrective” measures while Syed Javed Qutbi, the chief of Dargah Hazrat Syed Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki, has said it will give Muslims their complete rights.

Speaking to IANS, Qadri said, “We see the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a corrective measure. The condition of Waqf properties is pathetic, previous governments did not pay any special attention to it. Waqf properties have always been used by other people.”

He said, “Our elders had given their property to serve the community, to take the community and humanity forward. But, the previous government did not use it properly. Therefore, we feel that the step being taken by the (Narendra) Modi government can be the beginning of success.”

These amendments will bring transparency to the system, Qutbi told IANS, adding that the biggest thing is that “some big steps have been taken in it for women, which was very necessary. Their rights will not be ignored”.

He said, “There is talk of including non-Muslims in the board through the amendment; this does not bother us and should not bother others either. We have been having a dispute with the Waqf since 1972. We say that the Sufi saint has a separate system from the Dargahs and we want to continue running the Dargahs in the same way, but the Waqf has taken away this right from us