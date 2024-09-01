Odisha Chief Secretary, Manoj Ahuja visited the World Skill Center at Bhubaneswar today. He explored various ultramodern laboratories and interacted with students regarding the advanced skill courses offered at this premier skill destination in Bhubaneswar.

NBS Rajput, Principal Secretary to the Governor & Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha accompanied him during the visit. They also toured Kaushal Bhawan and appreciated the infrastructure and the wide range of courses available to the youth of Odisha.

Delighted to witness World Skill Center in shaping the youth of Odisha into skilled human resources. Manoj Ahuja I Chief Secretary, Odisha

Impressed by the successful placements & international opportunities available to the youth of Odisha, Manoj Ahuja remarked, “World Skill Center is making a significant impact on the development of Odisha by providing a platform for our talented youth to enhance their skills and prepare for industry demands. This initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to empowering the ‘Skilled InOdisha’ youth and maximizing their potential, ultimately making significant strides in the skill ecosystem of Odisha and enhancing the prowess of its workforce”: he added.

Ahuja also underscored the importance of enhancing the employability and skilling of Odisha’s youth. After interacting with students from various courses under the School of Engineering and School of Services at the World Skill Center, he expressed his appreciation for the initiatives aimed at preparing the state’s youth for industry demands.

He also visited the laboratories of various departments under the School of Engineering including Vertical Transportation, Electrical Technology, Mechatronics, Mechanical & Electrical Services and Air Conditioning & Refrigeration. He has pleased to see the array of advanced, ultramodern equipment available for the skill development of youth.

CEO, Odisha Skill Development Authority & CEO World Skill Center, SmtRashmita Panda, IAS, Addl’ Secretary Skill Development & Technical Education & COO, WSC Pinaki Patnaik, Principal WSC, T Thambyrajah, Director School of Engineering, Pitchian Anthonysamy & Director School of Services, Ms Lim Lai joined the discussion.