Chief Secy Visits Major Development Projects In & Around Cuttack City

Cuttack: Chief Secretary of Odisha, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited the major development projects in and around Cuttack city on Saturday.

He visited the Kathjori riverfront, proposed sites for theme park and Gandhi interpretation center, proposed land for development of hospitality sector in Nuapatana, the river dredging and land reclamation site near Birupa river barrage, and widening of Taladanda canal road.

Mahapatra examined the potential of further development in these areas with ground-level inputs, and, gave necessary directions to the district administration and officers of Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chaini, Municipal Commissioner Ananya Das, Project Director Ambar Kara along with senior officers from the departments of Roads and Buildings and Water Resources presented the ground level data during the visit.