Chief Secy Visits Jajpur, Sets Timeline For Projects

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Sunday reviewed the status of the various ongoing developmental projects in Jajpur district and directed concerned officials to complete work within the given time.

In the meeting, the issues relating to ground level implementation of the projects were discussed and resolved.

Setting time limits for completion of each project, Mahapatra directed concerned officers and executants to commision the projects in time so that people could get the benefits. He also directed to maximise outcomes of the projects through field level convergence of related departments.