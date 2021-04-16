Chief Secy Urges Centre To Cancel Special Trains Between Odisha & Chhattisgarh For 15 Days

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Friday urged the Centre to suspend passenger train services between Odisha and Chhattisgarh for 15 days taking into account the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, in a letter to Union Home Secretary, apprised that the positive cases of COVID-19 have surged in the districts bordering Chhattisgarh.

In order to help Odisha curb the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases, the special passenger train services need to be cancelled for 15 days, the Chief Secretary stated in the letter.