Chief Secy unveils book on Voluntary Organisations & Rural Development by Dr UK Mohapatra 

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in the presence of Principal Secretary School and Mass Education, and Information and Public Relations Bishnupada Sethi unveiled the book titled “Voluntary Organisations and Rural Development in South Asia: Assumptions and Realities” authored by Dr Umakanta Mohapatra, PRO to Chief Secretary. The book has been published very recently by a leading Global Publisher Springer Nature. Mahapatra also launched the e-version of the book.

The book is an independent and multi-pronged assessment of the role of voluntary organisations (VOs) in rural development. It addresses the existing knowledge gap for developmental task sharing with non-government civil society players in the developing nations, more particularly South Asian nations. The volume running over 228 pages delineates the locale of VOs among other third sector civil society players; and, provides evidence based knowledge about the structure, functioning, effectiveness, community base, public image, GO-VO equation, strength, challenges, present dynamics and future trend of the grass root VOs.

The volume originating from an empirical work in Odisha is first of its kind published by Springer Nature. On this occasion author Dr Mohapatra said, “The independent global experts of Springer who examined the work from various angles ranked it “A First Rate Work”. Besides, the work has also received high note endorsements from Prof T. N. Pandey, Professor Emeritus, University of California, USA; Dr. Irina L. Pervova, Saint-Petersburg State University, Russia; Prof B.N. Nayak, Director MBA, University of Creative Arts, U.K. ; Prof D.R. Sahu, Lucknow University and Former Secretary Indian Sociological Society; Prof B.B. Mohanty, Pondichery University; Prof N. Rath, Utkal University, Sri Asit Tripathy, Former Chief Secretary and Present Chairman WODC; Prof Achyutananda Samanta, Founder KIIT and KISS University; and, other eminent personalities”.

The volume has been assigned the international standard book number-ISBN 978-981-16-6292-8 ( hard bound); ISBN 978-981-16-6293-5 (eBook); and, ISO Digital Identifier Code – https://doi.org/10.1007/978-981-16-6293-5.

Experts have viewed the book as very useful for researchers, students, policy makers, executives, NGOs, civil society actors and those interested in achieving inclusive development through people’s partnership. The book is available in Google Books, Springer.com, Amazon, Google Play Store, pubmed.ncpi.nlm.nih.gov, book topica.com, and blackwells.co.uk. The students and researchers can have a brief of the book through Google books.