Chief Secy Reviews Progress Of Different Developmental Projects In Gajpati Dist

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviewed the field level progress of different developmental projects in the Gajpati district on Saturday.

He visited Kunti Mandira via Tumba- Puria Sahi-Burukhat to explore the sites for the development of eco-tourism.

Mapatra also looked into the field level progress of the tourism projects on the hilltop of Mahandragiri especially the projects in and around Judhisthira temple and Kunti temple.

Sources say Mahapatra would review the Chheligada irrigation project and tourism project at Khasada waterfall today afternoon.