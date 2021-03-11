Chief Secy Reviews Eco-Tourism Spot Near Nuapada’s Patora Dam

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Thursday visited the eco-tourism spot near Patora dam of Nuapada district and reviewed the ground-level arrangements for tourists there.

Mahapatra along with Principal Secretary Water Resources Anu Garg, Collector Swadhadev Singh and other senior officers visited the spot during early morning hours today and looked into the ground level arrangements for tourists there.

Mahapatra reviewed the matters relating to tents, security, food, night stay, sanitation and clean environment.

Speaking to mediapersons the Chief Secretary said, “The spot has been well developed for the tourists. It will attract a large number of tourists from different parts of the country. The local youth will be trained and engaged in upkeep and management of the tourist facilities here”.

Mahapatra further informed that one jetty will be constructed at the water body and boating facilities for tourists would be put in place. The facility would be manned and managed by the local people. The eco spot would be managed by the community and it would directly add to their income.