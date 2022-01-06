Chief Secy Asks Pvt Hospitals To Finish Preparations In A Week To Tackle Possible 3rd Wave Of COVID

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra today reviewed the preparations made by the district & municipal authorities and hospitals to deal with the possible third wave of COVID-19.

Addressing the review meeting through virtual mode, the Chief Secretary directed the district collectors, municipal commissioners, authorities of government and private hospitals to keep in readiness all the beds, ICUs, ambulances, etc within a week.

Mr. Mohapatra directed that the Rapid Response Team, Call Center, Control Room, Ambulance etc. be properly deployed as per the protocol prescribed by the state in all the districts, municipalities. Mohapatra also directed to ensure that the entire system is fully operational for immediate testing, tracking and treatment.

The Chief Secretary directed the Department of Health and Family Welfare to send all the necessary guidelines for the proper coordination between all private hospitals, govt and private corporations and municipalities.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives of major hospital chains such as SUM, KIMS, Hi-Tech, Aditya-Ashwini

According to the reports, dedicated COVID hospitals in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Anugul, Talcher, Puri, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Sundergarh, Baripada, Balangir, Kandhamal, Rourkela and Gajapati and in different parts of the state will be made operational. In addition, patients will be provided tests, ambulance services and treatment free of cast at government-run hospitals.

Raj Kumar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said a total of 55 special COVID health centers were operating during the second wave of COVID-19. Besides, about 94,000 beds were set up at the Temporary Medical Centers, Covid Care Centers, Special Covid Health Centers and Special Covid Hospitals. About 3,500 beds were made available at ICU And HDU and, 1,102 ventilators were also commissioned.

The Chief Secretary also directed to be more vigilant in dealing with the possible third wave in the State as the rate of third wave infections is high in various countries and states. Mohapatra directed that the necessary testing equipment, treatment equipment, oxygen, etc. be made available in advance.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner, Mr. Raj Kumar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Niranjan Mishra, Director, Public Health, attended the meeting.