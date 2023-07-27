Chief Secy advised creating more urban infra in Cuttack City periphery

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena today chaired the 1st Empowered Committee Meeting of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) held at Odisha State Maritime Museum Complex, Cuttack.

It was attended by G. Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary, Dept of Housing and Urban Development, Hemant Kumar Dutta, Special Secretary Works, Balamukunda Bhuyan, Additional Secretary, Tourism, Dilip Routray, Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Susanta Mohanty, Director Estate, Bhawani Shankar Chayani, Collector and District Magistrate, Cuttack, Anil Kumar Samal, Chairman, CDA, Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Vice Chairman, CDA, officials of CDA and District Administration, Cuttack.

Welcoming the guests, Anil Samal briefed the guests on the dais and the delegates on the background of the Mahanadi Waterfront development project, which was announced by Hon’ble CM of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik, based on five focus points like culture, technology, ecology, sports and recreation for the benefit of the people of Cuttack. He shared that a new Master plan has been prepared as per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal.

Vice Chairman CDA, Kalyan presented the proposal of the Mahanadi Waterfront development plan for the kind approval of the Chief Secretary. He also presented on other development projects and activities of CDA and CMC like City Decongestion, Ratagarh Town Planning Scheme, Core Area Regulations, CDA additional villages, Biswanath Pandit Library, CMC Heritage Building, Netaji Museum and Petanala development.

Principal Secretary, H&UD G. Mathi Vathanan offered his valuable views on various developmental activities of Cuttack. The Master Plan for the development of Mahanadi Waterfront was presented by Consultant Jana Urban Space.

Chief Secretary PK Jena expressed his happiness on the ongoing priority projects of Cuttack and advised him to create more urban infrastructure in the periphery areas of the City, focus on the decongestion plan and completion of the box drain and create more funds in CIDF. He discussed the pros and cons of the Mahanadi Water Front Development Master Plan and provided his insight for refining the plan, considering the sustainability, maintenance and culture of the State.

Earlier in the morning the team visited the lower Balijatra ground to discuss the Master Plan of Mahanadi Waterfront Development, followed by a visit to Silver City Boating Club and Mahanadi Riverview Point.