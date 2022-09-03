Chief Secretary Reviews Progress Various Projects in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited Jharsuguda district today and looked into the field level progress of various developmental projects. After reaching district headquarter in the forenoon, Mahapatra directly discussed with district and field level officials of different departments in a review meeting held in DMF conference hall wherein Collector Saroj Kumar Samal outlined the issues for discussion.

Reviewing project-wise progress, Mahapatra set timelines for various phases of works against each project. He also directed to comply the date lines through close monitoring while ensuring quality of the works. Mainly drinking water project, mega lift irrigation project, operationalisation of cardiac care hospital, containment of air pollution, and land allotment to families living in fringe areas of Hirakud reservoir figured in the meeting.

Chief Secretary directed the district administration to complete piped water supply to at least 50 percent of the families living in both the rural and urban areas by end of December of current year. He also set timelines for completion of remaining works of cardiac care hospital at Jharsuguda. At present, the construction of the hospital is at final stage of completion. Target was set to operationalize the hospital in about six months by selecting an appropriate hospital manager. Presently 11 mega lift irrigation projects are being constructed in different places of the district. Chief Secretary Sri Mahapatra reviewed those and set timelines for completion of each project. He also directed to upgrade the existing power substations and install new substations for ensuring reliable power supply to mega lift irrigation projects.

Further, Chief Secretary directed field-level officials of agriculture and horticulture department to motivate the farmers for crop diversification. He directed to convince farmers about benefits of cultivating non-paddy crops. The officers were asked to be in direct touch with the farmers, give necessary advisories, agricultural input, technical know-how, and guide them as and when they need it. The field level officers of revenue and disaster management were directed to complete land survey and settlement in favour of the dam-affected families living in fringe areas of Hirakud reservoir. The industrial units were directed to comply all the pollution norms strictly.

Mahapatra also visited the project sites of Cardiac Care hospital at Jharsuguda, the Water treatment plant at H. Katapali, Mega lift irrigation project at Banjhiborah in H.Katapali GP, and OPGC plant at Banharpali.

During this visit, Mahapatra inaugurated the Samanwya Bhawan of OCPL at Jamkani under Sundargarh district. Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal, Sundargarh Collector Gavali Harsad Parag, Chief Executive Zilla Parishad Jahrsuguda Tapiram Majhi, Chief Executive Officer of OCPL Sariputta Mishra along senior officers of concerned departments presented the necessary data during the field visit.