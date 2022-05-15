Chief Secretary reviews progress of various development projects in Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited Bargarh district today and reviewed the field level progress of various developmental projects.

The important projects visited by Mahapatra included Gangadhar Meher mega lift irrigation project, mega pipe water supply scheme at Sikridhi, and semi-permanent forest transit colony at Kumurkela village of Ambabhona block.

Reviewing the field level progress, Mahapatra directed the departmental engineers and officers to complete the work of both the mega lift irrigation and pipe drinking water supply schemes within a year.

The Chief Secretary emphasized on maintenance of high quality in construction of the projects. He also set timelines for different phases of the projects, and directed the executing agencies to follow the timeline strictly. It is pertinent here to mention that Gangadhar Meher megalift irrigation project will irrigate more than 30,000 hectares in 122 villages of Sohela, Bijepur , and Barpali Blocks. Through the mega water supply scheme piped water will be supplied to all houses in Bargarh, Bijepur, Gaiailat and Barpali block areas.

Mahapatra also visited transit houses of the families staying at Kurumkel village rehabilitation colony, and talked with them regarding road, electricity, school, ration materials and health services.

People happily expressed their satisfaction, and mentioned that they were staying more happily in the new colony than that of their old hamlet inside the jungle. A total number of 359 families are staying in this colony.

Each family has also been provided 10 decimal of homestead land, Biju Pucca ghar and financial support for livelihood activities. Basic social and physical infrastructure has been built in the colony. The families are building their own permanent houses on the allotted lands. They would stay in the transit houses till completion of their pucca houses.