Chief Secretary-Led Team Reviews Projects In Rourkela Ahead Of Hockey Men’s World Cup

Bhubaneswar: A team of bureaucrats led by chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra on Monday visited Rourkela and reviewed the status of works of Birsa Munda International Hockey stadium and Rourkela airport and other projects in the city ahead of the Hockey Men’s World Cup.

The chief secretary accompanied by 5T secretary VK Pandian, Sports Secretary R Veenil Krishna and IDCO CMD Bhupendra Singh Punia visited the under construction stadium on the premises of Biju Patnaik University Technology. The main stadium and practice ground have been completed. The stadium has also got the license for national and international events.

The construction of airport has also been finished and the State is optimistic of getting required license soon, the chief secretary said.

Four flights under UDAAN scheme will be available for players to connect between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The 5T secretary expressed gratitude to the people of Sundergarh and Rourkela for their unconditional supports in the construction of big projects undertaken by the government.

A well-furnished parking lot is being developed around the stadium keeping in view heavy crowd of audience during the mega sporting event. Other amenities including drinking water facilities, toilets will also be made available for the audience.

Arrangements have been made to install LED screens outside the stadium for the spectators.

Notably, Odisha is going to host Hockey Men’s world cup 2023. Matches will be played at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

Birsa Munda stadium is being developed having 20,000 sitting capacity, which is touted to be the biggest stadium.