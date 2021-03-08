Chief Secretary directs police officials, RTOs to execute road safety measures

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra has directed police officials and RTOs for the execution of road safety measures to bring down accidents.

Mohapatra has urged them to prepare a target-oriented action plan to work towards achieving the goal. The Chief Secretary was chairing a high-level meeting here on Monday.

Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport department Madhusudan Padhi presented details of the plan of action for containing road mishaps in the state.

According to a review the road mishaps take the lives of nearly 76 per cent of people between 18-45 every year. Those who have lost their lives in road mishaps have died due to the non-use of helmets. They account for nearly 41 per cent. Nearly 69 per cent of people die every year due to rash driving.

In 2019, 5333 persons had died due to accidents, but in 2020 the figure reduced by 11 per cent. The Chief Secretary said the police officials and the RTOs must take immediate measures to contain the mishaps and rash driving and riding vehicles without wearing helmets must be viewed seriously.

Mohapatra said the black spots identified since 2016 in the national and state highways have been rectified. These black spots are being repaired to enable smooth flow of traffic, he added.

The high-level meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary cum Agricultural Production Commissioner Raj Kumar Sharma, Commerce and Transport Principal Secretary Madhusudan Padhi, Principal Secretary Finance, Ashok Kumar Meena, Police Commissioner Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi and senior officials.