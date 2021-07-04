Chief Of Army Staff Proceeds On A Visit To UK & Italy

New Delhi: General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has proceeded on a visit to the United Kingdom and Italy from 05 to 08 July 2021.

During the four day visit, he will be meeting his counterparts and senior military leaders of these countries with an aim of enhancing India’s defence cooperation.

Visit to United Kingdom is scheduled for two days (05 and 06 July 2021) during which the COAS will interact with the Secretary of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of General Staff and other dignitaries. He will also be visiting various army formations where he will exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest.

During the second leg of his tour (07 and 08 July 2021), the Army Chief will be holding important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Staff of the Italian Army.

Additionally, the COAS will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino and will be briefed at the Italian Army’s Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchingola, Rome.