Chief Minister Reviews Preparations For Rath Yatra; Seeks Cooperation From All

Bhubaneswar: The state government is in the final stages of preparation for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra. This was stated at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today.

The Chief Minister thanked everyone for the smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra last year and sought cooperation from the citizens of Puri, and Srimandir servitors.

At the meeting, Chief Minister said that like last year, the world-famous Rath Yatra was going to be held in an unfavorable situation. Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be seen live all over the world on television and social media. So the rituals must end in time with strict adherence to Covid norms.

The Chief Minister said that although the second wave of Covid is decreasing, the threat is not over yet. He sought the blessings of the Holy Trinity so that this year Rath Yatra concludes smoothly.

Joining the meeting, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said that special arrangements have been made for health care during the Rath Yatra. “All arrangements are in place for Covid Test of all servitor &concerned officials, Fast Aid Center, ambulance, Medical Aid Post and emergency services at Puri DHH,” he said.

Law Minister Pratap Jena hoped that like last year the Rath Yatra concludes smoothly with cooperation from all.

All security measures have been made for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra, informed Police DG Abhay, in the meeting.

In his welcome address, the Chief Administrator of SJTA informed about all the arrangements made for the Rath Yatra. Puri District Collector gave the vote of thanks.

Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister & 5-T V.K. Pandian moderated the discussion.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Development Commissioner PK Jena, and Principal Secretaries of various departments were present in the meeting.