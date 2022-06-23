Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets Odia diaspora in Rome

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met up with the Odia Diaspora in Rome, Italy earlier today. Odiyas based out of 12 countries across Europe had a very lively and engaging interaction with the Honourable Chief Minister, the PS Mr K.Pandian and the Resident Commissioner Mr Ravi Kant.

The diaspora comprised of professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, missionaries, students from diverse fields such as medicine, engineering, IT, artificial intelligence, business process outsourcing etc.

The diaspora were proud to recount the achievements of the honourable CM’s government n the areas of food security, health, education, infrastructure, disaster management, women empowerment amongst others.

The diaspora reiterated their strong sense of ownership and dedication for the development of Odisha.

Patnaik thanked them for their renewed sense of conviction. He was especially glad to see that the Odias are doing well in Europe. He discussed with them the transformational initiatives taking place in Odisha and invited them to partner with the State government towards the development of the State.

Representatives from UK odia association explained about the steps they are taking to construct a Jagannatha temple in UK. Chief Minister assured all support for the same.

He congratulated them on their successful careers and that the State is proud of their achievement. He wished them good luck in their future endeavours.