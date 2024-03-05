Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Launches Nabin Odisha Magic Card From Malkangiri

Malkangiri: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Sh. Kartik Pandian visited Malkangiri district today.

He attended the Nua-O Scholarship Distribution Programme at Sports Complex, Malkangiri where he interacted with students from all over the district. Sh. Karthik Pandian informed us that 5,069 eligible students from 10 colleges of Malkangiri District will get their scholarships today. Rs. 5.19 Crores has been sanctioned for 5,069 nos. of students. He distributed Nua-O Scholarship Sanction Orders to the students.

Chief Minister Sh Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the launching of the Nabin Odisha Magic Card web portal in Malkangiri District today on the birthday of Legendary Shri Biju Pattnaik. He said that the youth are the wealth of the nation. The State Govt’s objective is to help the youth to realise their true potential to contribute towards the society and the nation. To achieve this, the Govt. has rolled out the Nua O program and Nua O Scholarship. The Nabin Odisha Magic Card is the revolutionary next step in this endeavour towards youth empowerment. This will go a long way to help the students in Personality Development, reduce the financial burden on parents, and create opportunities for career progression and employment.

All students in UG and PG courses across the state are eligible to register for the Nabin Odisha Magic Card from today onwards by visiting the link www. magiccard.odisha.gov.in

Sh Kartik Pandian elaborated on the Nabin Odisha Magic Card, a points-system-based smart card which will engage and empower the youth and enable them towards academic development, personality development, skill development and employment. All the UG and PG students from various government-aided, and private institutions that admit students through the SAMS portal are eligible for the Card.

Sh Pandian explained the features of the card to the students. He conveyed the message of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that the youth should dream big and work hard towards achieving their potential. The government will ensure that the youth are provided with the support to achieve their goals.

Later in the day, he attended the Nua-O Scholarship Distribution Programme at Utkal University, Rama Devi Women’s University and BJB Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar where he informed that 8,480 eligible students from these three institutes will get their scholarships today. Rs. 8.53 Crores has been sanctioned for 8,480 nos. of students. He distributed Nua-O Scholarship Sanction Orders to the students.

He requested all the students to enrol through the Nabin Odisha Magic Card web portal. The distribution of the Cards will be done from August 15th onwards.