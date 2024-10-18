Puri: In response to reports highlighting the struggles faced by Habisyalis, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has directed concerned officers, the Srimandir administration, and the district Collector to take comprehensive measures to alleviate their hardships.

The plight of the Habisyalis, who have been staging protests in Puri due to inadequate accommodation and other facilities, has garnered significant media attention. Many non-registered Habisyalis were reportedly denied entry to Brundabati Niwas, leading to sit-in protests that disrupted vehicular movement.

Chief Minister Majhi, upon learning about these issues, emphasized the need for immediate and effective action. “I have personally instructed the concerned officers, Srimandir administration, and the district Collector to take all kinds of measures to ensure the well-being of the Habisyalis,” he stated. The Chief Minister’s intervention aims to provide relief to the pilgrims and ensure they can observe their rituals without further distress.

The district administration, led by Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, has already initiated discussions with the agitating Habisyalis to resolve their grievances. Efforts are being made to provide temporary accommodation and improve the registration process for future pilgrims.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...