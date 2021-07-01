Chief Justice Of Orissa HC Inaugurates 15 Fast Track Special Courts

Cuttack: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Dr S Muralidhar on Thursday inaugurated 15 fast track special courts dealing with cases under POCSO Act and rape cases through video-conferencing.

The courts have been set up at Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Khordha, Koraput, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Sambalpur.

The Chief Justice also inaugurated the Court of Civil Judge (Jr Divn)-cum-JMFC at Ersama in the judgeship of Jagatsinghpur and Court of Civil Judge (Jr Divn)-cum-JMFC at Polasara in the judgeship of Ganjam.